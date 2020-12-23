Left Menu
Various Urdu publications have highlighted the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), delivered on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:27 IST
Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's address at Aligarh Muslim University's centenary event receives wide coverage
PM Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications have highlighted the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), delivered on Tuesday. Most publications have pointed out that PM Modi termed AMU as "mini Hindustan" and praised its services for the country and the nation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Inquilab: "Aligarh is like mini Hindustan", the publication has carried this as its top headline. According to the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the occasion of centenary celebrations of AMU via video conferencing, said that the ideological and political differences should be kept completely separate for progress. The newspaper pointed out that PM Modi termed AMU as "mini Hindustan" and praised its services for the country and the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the varsity was the first by a Prime Minister in 56 years, it added.

The newspaper has also carried the news, "Many passengers from London test positive for COVID-19", on its page one. According to the report, five passengers in Delhi who returned from London on Monday night and four passengers arriving in Ahmedabad tested positive for COVID-19. Hindustan Express: The publication has prominently carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at centenary celebrations of AMU.

The publication highlighted the Prime Minister's assertion that during the last six years, about one crore Muslim girls were given stipends by the government. It also reported that the Prime Minister stated that resources of the country belong to every citizen and everyone should be benefited. The publication has carried the news, "Loss of Rs 14,000 crore due to farmers' movement, claims of Association of All India Merchants Confederation".

Roznama Sahafat: The newspaper has highlighted, "No one will be left behind because of religion" as its top headline. At the AMU event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, this is the foundation of the promise of 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vishwas' and gave a detailed report of the PM's address to the university. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

