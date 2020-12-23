Left Menu
Former IAS officer Rajni Sekhri Sibal to unveil her next book, a virtual fiction

Former civil servant and writer of six books, Rajni Sekhri Sibal is all set to unveil her next one, a virtual fiction called "Asariri".

23-12-2020
Asariri by Rajni Sekhri Sibal (Photo/Amazon.in). Image Credit: ANI

Former civil servant and writer of six books, Rajni Sekhri Sibal is all set to unveil her next one, a virtual fiction called "Asariri". After having delved in genres such as poetry, short stories and a pictographic account on cows in Indian history and culture, Rajni this time has written about a young widow and her ever-evolving relationship with Asariri, "the disembodied voice" which speaks in poetic verses.

Published by Bloomsbury Prime, the 92-page novel is the story of Nisha who finds her world in tatters after losing her father and husband within two years. "It is at this point that she meets Asariri, a poet, on a hilltop in the Himalayas. Asariri accompanies Nisha on a year's travel to diverse places, including the valley of gods and a tsunami-ravaged shore, on her quest to understand what needs to be comprehended to live a life full of happiness, choices, dreams and success, balance, nature, peace and serenity," said Rajni while introducing the central plot and theme of the book.

A 1986-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Rajni recently superannuated after having served as the first secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries. Prior to which, she worked as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and was in charge of Disaster Management as well as International Cooperation.

In her previous assignment as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajni was responsible for the entrepreneurship vertical. First female topper of the Indian Civil Services, Rajni presently is the Independent External Monitor of SEBI, the Security Exchange Board of India. Explaining the concept of Asariri she said, an Asariri is a strong genetic tie across the ether with unlimited access to a cauldron of the combined wisdom of our ancestors - a pool of ancient knowledge, beliefs and ways of life.

"Asariri, the disembodied voice, is poetic and speaks in verse. It incorporates elements of esoteric knowledge: both from old forgotten texts like the Upanishads as well as oral wisdom that has been passed down from one generation to another." Drawing upon all that is rational and profound, Asariri helps Nisha reconcile with death and understand life with his access to a mystic ancient pool of infinite wisdom, she added.

Before this, Rajni compiled a pictograph called "Kamadhenu: Cows of India" which provides information about various breeds of Indian cows and dairying in India. Besides giving a fascinating account of local beliefs and myths, the book also captures the reader's interest with several scientific and historical facts.

The other books written by her include 'Clouds End and Beyond' a thought-provoking and haunting collection of poems; 'Fragrant Verses', and 'The Haunting Himalayas' a collection of short esoteric stories set against the backdrop of the Himalayas. She has also penned down a first of its kind handbook under the title of 'Are You Prepared for a Disaster?' for disaster risk reduction for families, organizations and the community. (ANI)

