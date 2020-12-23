Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pangolin rescued as Odisha Police busts illegal wildlife trade racket, one held

Busting an illegal wildlife trade racket, Odisha Police rescued a pangolin and arrested a person in this connection near Biribati Canal Road in Kandarpur area of Cuttack district last evening.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:45 IST
Pangolin rescued as Odisha Police busts illegal wildlife trade racket, one held
Odisha Police seized a live pangolin in Cuttack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Busting an illegal wildlife trade racket, Odisha Police rescued a pangolin and arrested a person in this connection near Biribati Canal Road in Kandarpur area of Cuttack district last evening. After busting an illegal wildlife trade racket, police said the accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Dalai, resident of Dihasahi, in Jagatsinghpur district.

In an official statement, police said, "On the basis of reliable information about a deal of sale of live Pangolin by wildlife criminals, STF team conducted a raid at Kandarpur area in Cuttack district on the evening of December 22, which resulted in the arrest of one accused namely Santosh Kumar Dalai, resident of Dihasahi, in Jagatsinghpur district." Police said the accused was not able to produce any valid authority in support of the possession of live pangolin and therefore arrested him.

"A case under of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered against the accused and he was produced in Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate in Cuttack today, i.e. December 23," police added. It further informed that the seized pangolin will be handed over to Nandankan zoo authorities. (ANI)

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt plants sapling as part of MP Santosh Kumar's green India challenge

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The ...

U.S. senators Cruz, Rubio warn Pacific ally on Chinese bid for undersea cable project

Prominent U.S. lawmakers warned a Pacific ally that China risked undermining the security of a sensitive undersea cable project if a cut-price, state-backed bid wins a tender process overseen by development agencies, a letter reviewed by Re...

Equity indices post strong gains amid mixed global cues

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday even as investors globally were focussed on concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus. The BSE SP Sensex wound up 437 points or 0.95 per cent highe...

L&T's construction arm wins large contracts in MP

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said its construction arm has won large contracts in Madhya Pradesh. The company, however, did not specify the exact amount of the contract. As per its specifications, a larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020