Russia edges closer to 3 million COVID-19 cases

Russia recorded 27,250 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 28,776 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia recorded 27,250 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 28,776 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday. The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,933,753, including 52,461 deaths and 2,343,967 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,652 new cases over the past day, taking the city's total caseload to 756,586. Nearly 87.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

