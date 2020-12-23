Left Menu
Commerce Ministry launches Coal Import Monitoring System

CIMS shall require importers to submit advance information in an online system for imports of items and obtain an automatic registration number by paying registration fee of Re 1 per thousand, subject to minimum of Rs 500 and maximum of Rs 1 lakh, on CIF cost, insurance, freight value.The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60 days and not later than 15th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment, it said.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has launched a Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS), under which a trader will have to provide advance information about the imports and obtain a registration number, to have effective policy interventions. In this system, importers of different kinds of coal including anthracite, bituminous, coking, and steam will have to register in advance on CIMS, providing necessary information.

According to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), import policy of these items ''shall be subject to CIMS''. CIMS shall require importers to submit advance information in an online system for imports of items and obtain an automatic registration number by paying registration fee of Re 1 per thousand, subject to minimum of Rs 500 and maximum of Rs 1 lakh, on CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value.

''The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60 days and not later than 15th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment,'' it said. The registration number would be valid for 75 days.

''Importer shall have to enter the registration number and expiry date of registration in the bill of entry to enable customs for clearance of consignment,'' it added. CIMS will be effective from February 1, 2021 and the facility of online registration will be available from December 31 this year.

The government has similar system for steel imports..

