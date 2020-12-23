Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDF urges Ker govt to take legislation route to overcome contentious central farm laws

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala made the plea in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day after GovernorArif Mohammed Khan refused permission for a special assembly session todiscuss and pass a resolution against the three laws.Agriculture was a state subject and Keralashould follow the example of Punjab, Chhattisgarhand Rajasthan in formulating such a law, he said adding the proposed bill can be passed in the assembly session commencing from January 8.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:50 IST
UDF urges Ker govt to take legislation route to overcome contentious central farm laws
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI): The Congress leading the UDF in Kerala on Wednesday urged the LDF government to bring in a legislation to overcome the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre recently against which farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are on a warpath. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala made the plea in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day after GovernorArif Mohammed Khan refused permission for a special assembly session todiscuss and pass a resolution against the three laws.

Agriculture was a state subject and Keralashould follow the example of Punjab, Chhattisgarhand Rajasthan in formulating such a law, he said adding the proposed bill can be passed in the assembly session commencing from January 8. The cabinet should meet and take a decision in this regard immediately, he said.

The farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi are apprehending that the new laws will pave the way for a dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and the mandi system, leaving them to the ''mercy'' of big corporates. But the government has been saying these fears are misplaced and offered to hold fresh talks with them to resolve the crisis.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Head of election monitoring group gunned down in Afghan capital

A prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive di...

Foundation work of Ayodhya temple to start in January

The foundation work of the Ayodhya temple will start in January, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Wednesday. According to the trusts general secretary, Champat Rai, a retaining wall be built below the ground to p...

Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the national capitals borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Harya...

BJP accuses C'garh govt of laxness in handling pandemic

The opposition BJP on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Congress government in Chhattisgarh over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tabling a Call Attention Motion in the Assembly, BJP legislators Brijmohan Agrawal and Shivratan Sharma al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020