Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi woman allegedly forced to convert after marrying Muslim man

A woman has alleged that she was forced to convert after getting married to a Muslim man following which a complaint has been registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:24 IST
Delhi woman allegedly forced to convert after marrying Muslim man
The woman speaking with ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A woman has alleged that she was forced to convert after getting married to a Muslim man following which a complaint has been registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station. "His family forced me to change my religion to Islam. I was forced to wear burqa, offer namaz. His father tried to sexually harass me," the woman claimed.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that a man named Sahib Ali did not reveal his real identity and introduced himself as Rahul and proposed her for marriage after they became friends. After the woman learned about Sahib's religion, the man allegedly forced her to get married and started giving her threats, she alleged.

According to the complainant, the accused married her and later forced her to convert her religion. Victim's lawyer, Amit Rana asserted, "The victim explained whatever happened with her. The man started giving her death threats after she learned about her religion. The victim was forced to eat cow meat, her name was also changed."

Rana further demanded that strict action should be taken against the man and his family members. Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention). (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Nagpur

A 28-year-old man who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus at Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. After the government earlier this week imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK, the Nagpu...

Equity gauges trade higher, metals shine

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Thursday with metal and energy stocks rising on global economic recovery prospects. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 418 points or 0.9 per cent at 46,862 while the Nifty 50...

Sexual harassment case: U'khand BJP MLA to appear before today to give DNA sample

The Uttarakhand court on Tuesday ordered BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused in an alleged sexual harassment case, to appear before it on December 24 and give his DNA sample. Chief Judicial Magistrate Vivek Srivastava gave the order, saying...

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Alphabet Incs Google this year moved to tighten control over its scientists papers by launching a sensitive topics review, and in at least three cases requested authors refrain from casting its technology in a negative light, according to i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020