Mizoram reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,156 according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Mizoram.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:33 IST
Mizoram reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,156 according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Mizoram.

As per the state government, the total discharged cases in the state are 4,008. The active cases of coronavirus in the state are 140, while the death toll due to the infection is at eight.

The nine new cases were confirmed through the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, six through Rapid Antigen Test, and no cases were reported by TrueNat.

