11 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,035

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-12-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 12:43 IST
Eleven more people, including four security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,035, an official said on Sunday. Of the 11 fresh cases, five were reported from Aizawl district, three from Serchhip, two from Lawngtlai and one case from Lunglei district, he said.

Two army personnel, who have returned to Mizoram on vacation and two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were among the newly infected people, he said. Only one patient has developed symptoms of COVID-19, while the rest 10 patients were asymptomatic, he said.

The state now has 192 active cases, while 3,836 people have recovered from the virus. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mizoram is 95 per cent and the infection rate is 2.46 per cent.

Mizoram has reported seven COVID-19 deaths so far and all the victims were from Aizawl district. The state has tested 1,64,236 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 1,034 on Saturday.

