Southern Naval Command conducts sailing expedition from Kochi to Lakshadweep's Androth Island

A sailing expedition from Kochi to Androth Island in Lakshadweep and Minicoy group of islands and back is being undertaken by Offshore Sailing Club, Kochi under the aegis of Southern Naval Command.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:42 IST
Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Bulbul was flagged off from Naval Base, Kochi on December 23 by Rear Admiral Antony George.. Image Credit: ANI

A sailing expedition from Kochi to Androth Island in Lakshadweep and Minicoy group of islands and back is being undertaken by Offshore Sailing Club, Kochi under the aegis of Southern Naval Command. The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel ( INSV) Bulbul was flagged off from Naval Base, Kochi on December 23 by Rear Admiral Antony George. The expedition will culminate on 28 Dec 20 at Kochi, after covering a distance of 400 nautical miles.

Team Bulbul comprises a mixed crew of six officers skippered by Captain Atool Sinha, an Asian Games medalist with over 22,000 nautical miles of ocean sailing experience. The five-member crew includes two women officers, the senior-most being Rear Admiral Arti Sarin, Command Medical Officer of SNC. The officer has volunteered to participate in the expedition to encourage women officers to participate in adventure sports and ocean sailing.

Lieutenant Commander Tulika Kotnala, the second woman crew is an Air Traffic Control officer who is an ocean sailing expert. She recently participated in the Bay of Bengal Sailing Expedition covering over 4500 nm. INSV Bulbul is a 40 foot, LC-40 design racing- cruiser capable of independent ocean voyages across the world. The vessel has been built in India under the 'Make in India' project by M/s Ultra Marine Yatch Pvt. Ltd, Puducherry.

The aim of the sailing expedition is to inculcate a spirit of adventure, hone nautical skills and foster ocean sailing amongst young Naval personnel.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

