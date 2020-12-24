Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police arrests 4 terror associates of Al-Bader, AK-56 rifle, ammunition seized

Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora Police busted Al-Bader terror module and arrested four associates of the banned outfit.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:50 IST
J-K Police arrests 4 terror associates of Al-Bader, AK-56 rifle, ammunition seized
AK-56 rifle, AK-56 magazine, 28 AK-56 rounds and hand grenade have also been seized during the search.. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora Police busted Al-Bader terror module and arrested four associates of the banned outfit. "Based upon the specific information about the presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Al- Bader in village Dadsara and Larmoh Awantipora, Police Awantipora with the assistance of 42RR and 130 BN CRPF launched a search operation in village Dadsara and village Larmoh during the intervening night of 23-24 December 2020," the police said in a release.

"During the search operation, 4 persons were found in highly suspicious circumstances and during on spot questioning they admitted to having concealed the Arms and Ammunition under the heap of grass," it said. During the search, AK-56 rifle, AK-56 magazine, 28 AK-56 rounds and hand grenade have also been seized from their possession.

Four Al- Bader terror associates, who were arrested have been identified as Yawar Aziz Dar, Sajad Ahmad Parray, Abid Majeed Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Dar. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Awantipora Police Station.

The investigation is underway, more arrests and recovery is expected in the case, the police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light smokers may not escape nicotine addiction, study reveals

Even people who consider themselves to be casual cigarette smokers may be addicted, according to current diagnostic criteria. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine and Duke University found that many light smokers -- those who smoke...

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders.

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders....

Germany reports 32,195 new COVID-19 cases

Germany reported 32,195 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 1,587,115, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI.The nationwide death toll rose by 802 to 28,770, the RKI data sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020