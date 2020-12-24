Mrs Bectors Food Specialities off to flying start; shares list with 74 pc premium

Shares of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities on Thursday made a remarkable market debut, listing with a premium of 74 percent, against its issue price of Rs 288. The stock opened at Rs 501, reflecting a jump of 73.95 percent from the issue price on the BSE. As the trade progressed, it rose to Rs 601.20, up 108.75 percent.

At the NSE, it made a debut at Rs 500, registering a premium of 73.61 percent. The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,338.27 crore on the BSE.

Mirroring massive investor response, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities' initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 198 times earlier this month. The price band for the share sale was at Rs 286-288 apiece.

Mrs. Bectors Food manufactures and markets a range of products such as biscuits, bread, and buns. It markets a wide variety of biscuits and bread under the flagship brand 'Mrs. Bector's Cremica' and the 'English Oven', respectively.