Kerala cabinet again seeks Guv's nod to convene special assembly session to discuss agri laws

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the media about the cabinet decision and said his government was hopeful that the Governor would accord sanction for the special session.This comes days after Governor Khan declined consent for the Left government in the southern state to convene a one-day session on December 23 to discuss the central laws and express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:17 IST
Kerala cabinet again seeks Guv's nod to convene special assembly session to discuss agri laws
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kerala cabinet on Thursday again decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking approval for a special Assembly sessionon December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the media about the cabinet decision and said his government was ''hopeful'' that the Governor would accord sanction for the special session.

This comes days after Governor Khan declined consent for the Left government in the southern state to convene a one-day session on December 23 to discuss the central laws and express solidarity with the agitating farmers. The Governor's act had triggered sharp criticism from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

''I hope the Governor will give approval to convene the special session. According to the Parliamentary system in our country, a Governor usually gives approval for a decision taken by a government having majority,'' Vijayan told reporters. Khan's decision on Tuesday had evoked a sharp response from the government side with Agricultural Minister V S Sunil Kumar calling it ''undemocratic'', while opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said it was unfortunate and against ''democratic values''.

However, the state BJP had welcomed the governor's action, saying the attempt to pass a resolution against the laws passed by Parliament and given assent by the President was 'unconstitutional.' The special session decision was taken in the backdrop of thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws. The farmers are apprehending that the new laws will pave the way for a dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and the mandi system, leaving them to the ''mercy'' of big corporates.

But the government has been saying these fears are misplaced and offered to hold fresh talks with them to resolve the crisis.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

