Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movers and packers dupe AIIMS Doctor, two arrested by Delhi Police

Two men who hail from Haryana have been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly not delivering goods of AIIMS doctor to his location despite getting the payment, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:42 IST
Movers and packers dupe AIIMS Doctor, two arrested by Delhi Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two men who hail from Haryana have been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly not delivering goods of AIIMS doctor to his location despite getting the payment, Delhi Police said. Two accused Deepak Mahla (20) and Sachin (22) was arrested and the goods were also recovered.

The complainant Dr Chetan Sahni booked a Cargo for transportation of his household goods from AIIMS, New Delhi to Banaras through a carrier based in Ashok Vihar phase 3 in Gurugram, Haryana. "The contact number of this company was found by the complainant on the internet and no verification regarding the same was made by him. The accused persons reached at residence of complainant Dr Chetan Sahni with a truck and loaded the household items. The transportation charges were fixed at Rs 15,000 and the time for reaching the destination was told as December 3, 2020. The complainant paid them Rs 12,000 as advance," police said.

However, till December 4, 2020, while the cargo did not reach the destination, the complainant contacted the accused persons. "They sent him a bill of Rs 42,420 and started forcing him to pay in a bank account else his items will not be sent," police said.

Later, Sahni made a complaint at Hauz Khas police station and an FIR was registered. During the investigation, raids were conducted at known addresses of the company, but they were found fake. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Residential building gutted in fire caused by short circuit in J-K's Bhadarwah

A fire seemingly caused by an electrical short circuit burnt down a building in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying its three floors, as many shops and a car parked nearby, officials said. The fire st...

Gangrape victim claims she was raped again by SI in UP's Shahjahanpur

An alleged gangrape victim here has charged a police sub-inspector with raping her when she had gone to a police station to get her complaint lodged. ADG, Bareilly Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the complaint of the woman, who me...

Five-member NCLAT bench declines to reconsider decision on insolvency filing time frame

A five-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has turned down a reference made by a three-member bench seeking reconsideration of an earlier decision related to deciding the time frame for initiating insolvency pr...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued five people and was searchi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020