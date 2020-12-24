Left Menu
Gautam Gambhir launches 'Jan Rasoi' to serve lunch at Rs 1

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday inaugurated a community kitchen namely 'Ek Asha...... Jan Rasoi' that will serve lunch to the needy at Rs 1 in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:15 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday inaugurated a community kitchen namely 'Ek Asha...... Jan Rasoi' that will serve lunch to the needy at Rs 1 in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital. Speaking to ANI, the cricketer-turned-politician said, "The basic need of a person is food. We want that no one should sleep on an empty stomach. We will open 5-6 more kitchens like this in Delhi soon. The next kitchen will be opened at Mayur Vihar."

Managed by the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, the community kitchen will offer service for two hours from 12 noon to 2 pm. In order to provide shelter and education to the children of sex workers at Delhi's GB Road, Gambhir earlier had launched a program 'PANKH'.

"We will sponsor their school fees, uniform, food, medical help including counselling so that they can achieve their dreams," Gambhir was quoted saying as per an officials release.He had further said that in the next session, he and his team would be reaching out to more children as their target is to bring "at least 25 children" into the fold of this program. (ANI)

