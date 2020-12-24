CESC to recover unpaid amount for electricity units in 10 instalments from Nov bills

The customers of CESC Ltd may find their electricity bills on a higher side as the private power utility has decided to recover an unpaid amount for units consumed in March, April and May in 10 instalments, sources said on Thursday. According to CESC officials, meter reading could not be taken for the three months due to the lockdown and it had sent provisional bills to its customers.

During the lockdown period, charges were arrived at after computing the average usage of the previous six months, they said. But this way, the units consumed turned out to be ''much lower'' than the summer months, they added.