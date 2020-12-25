Noida: Farmers beat plates, ring bells against farm laws during PM's address

Scores of farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture laws here on Fbeat plates, rigriday rang bells and banged plates in a demonstration timed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. The beating of plates, ringing of bells amid sloganeering against the government for not repealing the three new laws was done at the Dalit Prerna Sthal here “to convey farmers' dissatisfaction”, a by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) functionary said. “Today again, PM Modi did 'apne mann ki baat' (spoke his own mind) and did not listen to 'kisanon ke mann ki baat' (farmers' point of view). Farmers are demanding that the new laws should be repealed and the MSP (minimum support price) for crops be made a law,” BKU (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri told PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday squarely blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the Centre's talks with protesting farmers and asserted that his government is willing to hold dialogues with all, including those staunchly opposed to it, as long as talks are based on farm issues, facts and logic

Meanwhile, members of another farmers' faction, BKU (Bhanu) stayed put at the Chilla border for the 25th day on Friday in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Noida-Delhi link road via Chilla remained partially closed on Friday also, allowing only commuters from Delhi to Noida but not the other way round, officials said and suggested alternative DND and Kalindi Kunj routes for travelling between the two cities.