Mumbai: Death toll in Lalbaug cylinder blast incident rises to 9

The death toll in the cylinder blast incident that occurred on December 6 in Mumbai's Lalbaug area has risen to nine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the cylinder blast incident that occurred on December 6 in Mumbai's Lalbaug area has risen to nine.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the death toll rose to 9 in the cylinder blast incident of December 6 in the Lalbaug area of Mumbai.

Sixteen people were injured in the incident. The incident occurred on the second floor of Sarabhai building (G+4) at Ganesh galli, Lalbaug. The fire was extinguished on the same day of the incident. (ANI)

