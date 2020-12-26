FROM THE FIELD: Warlords and warehouses; reflections of retired Myanmar WFP staffer

Tun Myat negotiated the purchase of 20 locomotives from the the Russian Ministry of Railways in 1994-95 to distribute food in three former Soviet Republics., by Tun Myat

Now back in his home country, Tun Myat has been reflecting on the 27 years he spent in some of the world’s most inhospitable trouble spots trying to ensure that food aid reached the most needy and vulnerable.

He’s been sharing his memories with the UN, to mark the award earlier this month of the Nobel Peace Prize to his former employer.

Read more here, about life on food aid’s front line.

Visit UN News for more.