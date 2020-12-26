UP gram panchayats' term expire, Panchayat administrators appointed in Muzaffarnagar

The Muzaffarnagar administration on Saturday appointed administrators for 498 'gram panchayats' of the district after the expiry of their five-year terms, an official said on Saturday. The five-year term of all gram panchayat 'pradhans' (village panchayat heads) and village panchayat committees in Uttar Pradesh expired on December 25 midnight, a state government notification said.

The Uttar Pradesh has a total of 58,758 gram panchayats and as many panchayat heads. The term of all these panchayats, barring 88 of Gautam Budh Nagar and 10 of Gonda districts, where gram panchayat elections were held later, expired on the night intervening December 25 and 26, as per the notification. District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said the notification had also directed district authorities to appoint assistant development officers of various departments as gram panchayats administrators, she said.

Accordingly, in Muzaffarnagar district, nine assistant development officers have been given the charge of panchayat administrators of all 498 panchayats of the district. They would be exercising the powers of panchayat heads and panchayat committees, she added.