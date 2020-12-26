Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP gram panchayats' term expire, Panchayat administrators appointed in Muzaffarnagar

The Muzaffarnagar administration on Saturday appointed administrators for 498 gram panchayats of the district after the expiry of their five-year terms, an official said on Saturday. The term of all these panchayats, barring 88 of Gautam Budh Nagar and 10 of Gonda districts, where gram panchayat elections were held later, expired on the night intervening December 25 and 26, as per the notification.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 15:43 IST
UP gram panchayats' term expire, Panchayat administrators appointed in Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Muzaffarnagar administration on Saturday appointed administrators for 498 'gram panchayats' of the district after the expiry of their five-year terms, an official said on Saturday. The five-year term of all gram panchayat 'pradhans' (village panchayat heads) and village panchayat committees in Uttar Pradesh expired on December 25 midnight, a state government notification said.

The Uttar Pradesh has a total of 58,758 gram panchayats and as many panchayat heads. The term of all these panchayats, barring 88 of Gautam Budh Nagar and 10 of Gonda districts, where gram panchayat elections were held later, expired on the night intervening December 25 and 26, as per the notification. District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said the notification had also directed district authorities to appoint assistant development officers of various departments as gram panchayats administrators, she said.

Accordingly, in Muzaffarnagar district, nine assistant development officers have been given the charge of panchayat administrators of all 498 panchayats of the district. They would be exercising the powers of panchayat heads and panchayat committees, she added.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

George Blake was last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed Britain

George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Br...

Goa bustles with tourists but pandemic may play party-pooper

New Year celebrations and parties in Goa might take a hit this time in view of the pandemic protocol and apprehensions over a new coronavirus strain in England, which has affected flight schedules. While thousands of revellers have arrived ...

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...

PM to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indias first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metros Magenta Line Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020