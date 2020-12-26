4 more trommel machines to be installed at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site

Four more trommel machines will be deployed at the Bhalswa landfill site to process the waste at a greater speed, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said Saturday. The mountainous dump in northwest Delhi is one of the oldest landfill sites in the city.

''I made a surprise visit to landfill site at Bhalswa to take stock of the situation there. Fifteen trommel machines are already installed to dispose of waste that has helped in decreasing the height of mound. By now we are able to reduce about 35 ft of it,'' he said. Four more trommel machines would soon be installed that would further speed up the process of removing waste, the mayor said.

He said a waste-to-energy plant is planned to be set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil corporation that would help in processing more garbage collected. These efforts show our seriousness to make NDMC areas cleaner and more beautiful, he added.