Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 more trommel machines to be installed at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site

Four more trommel machines will be deployed at the Bhalswa landfill site to process the waste at a greater speed, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said Saturday. Four more trommel machines would soon be installed that would further speed up the process of removing waste, the mayor said.He said a waste-to-energy plant is planned to be set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil corporation that would help in processing more garbage collected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:36 IST
4 more trommel machines to be installed at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site

Four more trommel machines will be deployed at the Bhalswa landfill site to process the waste at a greater speed, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said Saturday. The mountainous dump in northwest Delhi is one of the oldest landfill sites in the city.

''I made a surprise visit to landfill site at Bhalswa to take stock of the situation there. Fifteen trommel machines are already installed to dispose of waste that has helped in decreasing the height of mound. By now we are able to reduce about 35 ft of it,'' he said. Four more trommel machines would soon be installed that would further speed up the process of removing waste, the mayor said.

He said a waste-to-energy plant is planned to be set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil corporation that would help in processing more garbage collected. These efforts show our seriousness to make NDMC areas cleaner and more beautiful, he added.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TDP, Congress allege Rs 6,500 cr scam in Andhra housing scheme

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched his flagship housing programme for poor, the opposition parties on Saturday accused the state government of misappropriating Rs 6,500 crore under the scheme. Terming it ...

Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Raw...

Virtual courts are here to stay: Justice Patel

Virtual courts are going to stay and there is a need to develop a specialized software so that online hearings can be conducted securely, Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay High Court said on Saturday. Courts in Maharashtra switched to virt...

Truck rams into group carrying Sai palanquin; 2 dead, 3 hurt

A speeding tanker on Saturday hita group of Sai Baba devotees carrying a palanquin in Igatpuritaluka of Nashik, leaving two of them dead and three injured,police saidThe incident took place near Ghoti on Mumbai-Agranational highway when the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020