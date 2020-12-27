MEDIA-UK ministers to cut one in five trains under budget pressure from Treasury - The Telegraph

... ...
Hungary and Slovakia stole a march on their fellow EU nations as they began vaccinating their people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain as the pandemic surges...
Sudan has taken control of most of the land it accuses Ethiopians of encroaching upon near the border between the two countries, the Sudanese information minister said on Saturday. Tensions in the border region have flared since the outbrea...
Jockey Bryony Frost became the first woman to win King George VI Chase after she rode Frodon to victory at Kempton Park on Saturday. Frost led from the start on the 20-1 outsider and finished about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently 1...
Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as U.S. President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to hel...