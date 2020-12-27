Left Menu
MEDIA-UK ministers to cut one in five trains under budget pressure from Treasury - The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 01:54 IST
-- Source link: https://bit.ly/38BwREK

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-'Window of hope': Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

Hungary and Slovakia stole a march on their fellow EU nations as they began vaccinating their people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain as the pandemic surges...

Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia -minister

Sudan has taken control of most of the land it accuses Ethiopians of encroaching upon near the border between the two countries, the Sudanese information minister said on Saturday. Tensions in the border region have flared since the outbrea...

Horse racing-Frost becomes first female winner at King George VI Chase

Jockey Bryony Frost became the first woman to win King George VI Chase after she rode Frodon to victory at Kempton Park on Saturday. Frost led from the start on the 20-1 outsider and finished about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently 1...

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as U.S. President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to hel...
