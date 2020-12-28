Left Menu
NTPC declares Dulanga coal mine commercially operational

NTPC is planning to produce about 103 million metric tonnes MMT of coal per annum from these mines when all the mines reach the peak-rated capacity.Out of 10 blocks, three mines, Parkin-Barwadih, Dulanga and Talaipalli are in operation -- about 27.2 MMT of coal has been produced from these mines till November 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:14 IST
State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its Dulanga coal mine is commercially operational from October 1, 2020. ''...based on achievement of approved norms and due approval; Dulanga Coal Mine (in Odisha) of NTPC Limited, having an ultimate peak rated annual capacity of 7 Million Tonnes Per Annum, is declared commercial operation from October 1, 2020, a BSE filing said. The central government has allocated nine coal blocks -- Pakri-Barwadih, Chatti-Bariatu & Chatti- Bariatu (South), Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli, Banai, Bhalumuda, Mandakini-B and Badam -- directly to NTPC.

Banhardih coal block, allocated earlier to the Jharkhand government, is now being developed by Patratu Vidyut Utapadan Nigam Ltd. PVUNL is a joint venture company of NTPC and the Jharkhand government. NTPC is planning to produce about 103 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal per annum from these mines when all the mines reach the peak-rated capacity.

Out of 10 blocks, three mines, Parkin-Barwadih, Dulanga and Talaipalli are in operation -- about 27.2 MMT of coal has been produced from these mines (till November 2020). Two mines -- Chatti-Bariatu and Kerandari -- are in advance stage of development.

NTPC is in the process of obtaining various approvals/clearances in the remaining five mines. The power giant has incorporated NTPC mining Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for its coal mining business.

