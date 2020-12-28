Left Menu
Tata Power inaugurates 5kW biogas plant in Bihar

TP Renewable Microgrid TPRMG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, on Monday announced inaugurating a 5 kilowatt kW bio-gas plant in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

TP Renewable Microgrid (TPRMG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, on Monday announced inaugurating a 5 kilowatt (kW) bio-gas plant in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The plant consumes cow dung which is procured from nearby villages and then it is processed through a bio-digester to generate methane gas, TPRMG said in a statement.

The company said the gas produced is used to drive a specially designed 5kW generator to generate electricity which is fed to the adjoining 30kW microgrid generating station. The residue of the bio-gas plant is processed to create organic manure for the farmers. TPRMG inaugurated the plant on Monday. It had commenced operations on December 14, 2020, celebrated as the 'National Energy Conservation Day', it said.

With this low-cost energy-efficient technology to produce purified biogas in a cost-effective manner, TPRMG will address diverse market segments currently using conventional energy sources, its CEO Manoj Gupta said. Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said, ''the company is constructively moving ahead with our agenda to continue to support the nation to achieve its green energy goals.''

