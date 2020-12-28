Left Menu
Development News Edition

India lifts ban on onion exports as prices plunge

India decided on Monday to lift a ban on onion exports from Jan. 1, as prices have fallen sharply in the last few weeks on expectations of a big crop. India is the world's biggest exporter of onions, a staple of South Asian cooking.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:20 IST
India lifts ban on onion exports as prices plunge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India decided on Monday to lift a ban on onion exports from Jan. 1, as prices have fallen sharply in the last few weeks on expectations of a big crop. Exports of all varieties of onion will be allowed, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a notification.

India banned exports of onions in September to preserve domestic supplies after flooding in several states worsened seasonal shortages, leading to a spike in local prices. India is the world's biggest exporter of onions, a staple of South Asian cooking. Countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Sri Lanka rely on Indian shipments.

Wholesale prices of onions have more than halved in the last four weeks, according to data compiled by the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation, a government agency.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020