Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We feel very proud', say commuters on India's first driverless metro train

Several passengers expressed pride and excitement as they rode India's first-ever driver-less train on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Monday, after it was inaugurate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:27 IST
'We feel very proud', say commuters on India's first driverless metro train
Visuals of the first-ever driver less train. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several passengers expressed pride and excitement as they rode India's first-ever driver-less train on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Monday, after it was inaugurate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first train of this service ran from Janakpuri West station to Botanical Garden station of the 37-km Magenta Line as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) entered an elite club of metro networks globally.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also launched National Common Mobility Card on the Airport Express Line on Monday, via video conferencing."The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card. A few decades ago, when the impact of urbanisation and the future of urbanisation were both clear, the country saw a different attitude," said PM Modi. While many passengers said that they were excited to be on a train without a driver, they appreciated the fact that they were unable to differentiate the experience from a regular metro train.

A rider, Anil Kumar, told ANI that he was glad to be a part of the historic train ride. "I am glad to be a part of this historic day. I am sure that this will save time and keep away mistakes made by drivers. I cannot find any difference in terms of riding experience. It is a proud moment for us," he said.

"I think it is quite good. I hope that this system will be introduced in other lines as well. It is great to witness that technology has advanced enough," another passenger added. While some of the passengers knew about this new train, many commuters on the Magenta Line were oblivious to the fact that the train was driverless.

Gajendra Mahapatra, another passenger on the metro, said that he was unaware that the train was driverless until he saw reporters on the train. "I did not realise that this train was driverless until I saw reporters on the train. Initially, I was a little scared but it is quite interesting. Glad to see that technology has advanced this much," Mahapatra said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to congratulate people of Delhi. "From today, the first automated driverless train service of Delhi Metro has become operationalised. Today, your 'Delhi Metro' has joined a league of select cities in the world. Our Delhi is developing fast," he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar records 27 new COVID-19 cases, tally 24,845

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed the districts infection tally to 24,845, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 462 from 477 the previous day, as the recovery r...

No New Year celebrations at public places: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state government will not allow any New Year celebrations at public places in view of the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 virus in the United Kingdom. There will be no N...

WRAPUP 2-EU's marathon COVID vaccination drive off to uneven start

The EUs campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 has got off to an uneven start in what will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the blocs 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic. In one mishap, eight worke...

Horse racing-USADA calls horse racing integrity act 'new era' in sport

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday the recently-passed Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act HISA that will allow the body to oversee a national drug testing program for horse racing signifies a new era in the sport. HISA, which will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020