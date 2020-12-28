Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports over 20,000 new coronavirus infections, recovery rate improves to 95.83 pc

India reported 20,021 new coronavirus 19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:56 IST
India reports over 20,000 new coronavirus infections, recovery rate improves to 95.83 pc
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 20,021 new coronavirus 19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,77,301 and its share in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.72 per cent. The overall recoveries reached 97,82,669 and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.83 per cent.

The health ministry said that India's coronavirus cases per million population is amongst the lowest in the world (7,397) and the Global average is 10,149. The gap between recoveries and active cases is consistently widening and has crossed 95 lakh (95,05,368) today.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 2,498 new COVID-19 cases, 4,501 discharges, and 50 deaths, as per the State Health Department. The total cases in the state reached 19,22,048 including 57,159 active cases and 18,14,449 recoveries. Mumbai recorded 557 new COVID-19 cases, 720 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths today. The overall infections in the city rise to 2,91,471 including 2,71,348 recoveries/discharges and 11,088 deaths.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike of 1,005 new COVID-19 cases today. The total cases in the state reached 8,15,175, including 7,94,228 discharges and 8,867 active cases. The death toll reached 12,080. With 798 fresh infections, coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 3,06,158, including 10,742 active cases and the death toll at 2,677.

Madhya Pradesh reported 876 new #COVID19 cases, 1,090 recoveries, and 9 deaths today. 653 new cases were recorded in Karnataka, taking the total cases climbed to 9,16,909.

Coronavirus cases continue to decline in Delhi as only 564 new infections were reported in the national capital today. The total cases in Delhi reached 6,23,415 including 6,06,644 recoveries while the death toll mounted to 10,474. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab

A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday. The farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws al...

Punjab teacher cycles 225 km to join farmers' protest at Tikri border

Manoj Kumar, who is employed as a teacher in a government school in Punjabs Sangrur district, cycled 225 kilometres to reach Delhis Tikri border on Monday to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting the agricultural laws...

U.S. government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions

The U.S. government on Monday appealed a Dec. 7 order by a U.S. judge that blocked the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the Uni...

Sports News Roundup: NBA veteran Young to play in China; Nets look to get back on track against Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nets look to get back on track against GrizzliesKevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put together another dynamic scoring display, but for the first time in the young NBA season, it did not resu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020