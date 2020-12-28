Telangana govt revamps Water Resources Department

Telangana government has revamped the Water Resources Department in tune with major changes that took place in the field of the irrigation sector in the State. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday held a meeting with the important Water Resources Department officials at Pragathi Bhavan and finalised the structure.

According to a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister has decided to identify 19 water resources regional Centres in the State and each centre would be headed by one Chief Engineer as the monitoring officer. Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Gajwel, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Mahboobnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Khammam will be the regional Centres.

Six engineers-in-chief are also appointed and responsibilities are given to them. General, administration, operation and maintenance wings will have E-in-Cs exclusively. Among the regional chief engineers, three were given the responsibilities of the E-in-C. There are three E-in-Cs and newly three posts of E-in-C are sanctioned. With this the E-in-Cs number will be six. "CE posts are increased from 19 to 22, SEs posts are increased from 47 to 57, EE posts are increased from 206 to 234, DEE posts from 678 to 892, AEE posts from 2436 to 2796, Technical Officers from 129 to 199, Assistant Technical officers from 173 to 242, Junior Technical Officers from 346 to 398, Non-Technical Personal Assistants from 31 to 45. Superintendents' posts are increased from 187 to 238 and Record Assistants from 134 to 205. It is estimated that due to revamping, additionally 945 posts are required," the statement read.

The Chief Minister reviewed with the combined Adilabad district MLAs on the projects and instructed the officials to complete Chanaka-Korata project barrage, Pump House, Canals by June 2021. Rao instructed the officials to complete the embankments works on Godavari in Warangal district by the coming rainy season and directed that the repair works of Konareddy Tank in Wardhannapet Constituency should be taken up on a permanent basis.

He asked officals to complete the pending works of Konayamakula lift Irrigation scheme in Parakala Constituency and immediately take up survey for the Achampet Lift Irrigation scheme. The Chief Minister announced the sanction of Huzurnagar Lift Irrigation Scheme. He also instructed the officials to take up repair works on a permanent basis for all the tanks that were damaged during the recent rains. (ANI)