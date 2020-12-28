Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt revamps Water Resources Department

Telangana government has revamped the Water Resources Department in tune with major changes that took place in the field of the irrigation sector in the State.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:00 IST
Telangana govt revamps Water Resources Department
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar at the meeting on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana government has revamped the Water Resources Department in tune with major changes that took place in the field of the irrigation sector in the State. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday held a meeting with the important Water Resources Department officials at Pragathi Bhavan and finalised the structure.

According to a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister has decided to identify 19 water resources regional Centres in the State and each centre would be headed by one Chief Engineer as the monitoring officer. Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Gajwel, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Mahboobnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Khammam will be the regional Centres.

Six engineers-in-chief are also appointed and responsibilities are given to them. General, administration, operation and maintenance wings will have E-in-Cs exclusively. Among the regional chief engineers, three were given the responsibilities of the E-in-C. There are three E-in-Cs and newly three posts of E-in-C are sanctioned. With this the E-in-Cs number will be six. "CE posts are increased from 19 to 22, SEs posts are increased from 47 to 57, EE posts are increased from 206 to 234, DEE posts from 678 to 892, AEE posts from 2436 to 2796, Technical Officers from 129 to 199, Assistant Technical officers from 173 to 242, Junior Technical Officers from 346 to 398, Non-Technical Personal Assistants from 31 to 45. Superintendents' posts are increased from 187 to 238 and Record Assistants from 134 to 205. It is estimated that due to revamping, additionally 945 posts are required," the statement read.

The Chief Minister reviewed with the combined Adilabad district MLAs on the projects and instructed the officials to complete Chanaka-Korata project barrage, Pump House, Canals by June 2021. Rao instructed the officials to complete the embankments works on Godavari in Warangal district by the coming rainy season and directed that the repair works of Konareddy Tank in Wardhannapet Constituency should be taken up on a permanent basis.

He asked officals to complete the pending works of Konayamakula lift Irrigation scheme in Parakala Constituency and immediately take up survey for the Achampet Lift Irrigation scheme. The Chief Minister announced the sanction of Huzurnagar Lift Irrigation Scheme. He also instructed the officials to take up repair works on a permanent basis for all the tanks that were damaged during the recent rains. (ANI)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

Russias prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one o...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops

Spains death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. A total of 24,462 new cases were logged ...

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...

Ghaziabad municipal corporation retrieves its land worth Rs 1 crore

The municipal corporation here has retrieved its 350 metre of land worth Rs 1 crore grabbed by some people for constructing a building, an official said Monday. Earlier, the civic body had registered a complaint against four people, Rakesh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020