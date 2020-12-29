Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail by U.S. judge

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail by U.S. judgeReuters | New York | Updated: 29-12-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 01:52 IST
A U.S. judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with assisting in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking of girls.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who previously denied Maxwell bail in July, said she "again concludes that no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant's appearance at future proceedings."
