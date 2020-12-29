INS Kiltan arrives at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia under Mission Sagar-III

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan arrived at Sihanoukville Port, Cambodia on 29 December 2020 as part of ongoing Mission Sagar-III. The ship will deliver 15 Tons of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Stores for the flood-affected people of Cambodia, which will be handed over to Cambodia's National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC). This assistance is reflective of the deep people-to-people connect between the two friendly countries.

Mission Sagar-III is part of India's HADR assistance to Friendly Foreign Countries during the ongoing pandemic. This Mission is being undertaken in accordance with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. The Mission also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.

Historically, India and Cambodia share strong cultural ties. The relations have reinforced in recent years due to increasing engagements in all sectors. The current visit seeks to fortify the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and contribute towards security and stability in the region.

