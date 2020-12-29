Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt buys 462.88 lakh tonnes of paddy so far this kharif season for Rs 87,392 cr

The kharif marketing season starts from October.Food Corporation of India FCI, the governments nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, has bought 462.88 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 28, as against 370.57 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. Till December 28, a quantity of 69,56,291 cotton bales valuing Rs 20,391.36 crore has been procured benefitting 13,53,139 farmers, the food ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:40 IST
Govt buys 462.88 lakh tonnes of paddy so far this kharif season for Rs 87,392 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government has procured 462.88 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 87,392 crore at minimum support price (MSP) so far this kharif marketing season. The government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers, an official statement said. The kharif marketing season starts from October.

Food Corporation of India (FCI), the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, has bought 462.88 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 28, as against 370.57 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. ''About 57.47 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 87,391.98 crore,'' the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 462.88 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes, which is 43.80 per cent of the total procurement. Till December 28, a quantity of 69,56,291 cotton bales valuing Rs 20,391.36 crore has been procured benefitting 13,53,139 farmers, the food ministry said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's GDP contraction likely wider than 10%, PM says

Spains gross domestic product has likely to contract by more than 10 this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed on economic activity to curb it, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.We are no...

'Felt like deer caught in headlights not knowing where to go': Neetu Kapoor on husband Rishi's death

Recalling memories of the roller-coaster year 2020, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday penned down an emotional note about losing her husband Rishi Kapoor, getting back to acting with Jug Jugg Jeeyo and also about testing positive for CO...

UK needs tighter COVID rules to avert new "catastrophe", epidemiologist warns

Britains government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new variant of the disease, a leading epidemiologist warned on Tuesday. Britain reported 41,385 new COVID cases on Monday, the h...

Ordinances against religious conversions in BJP ruled states violate Constitution: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at BJP governments for bringing ordinances against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, claiming these violated the fundamental rights under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020