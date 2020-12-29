Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre working for corporations, not bothered about farmers: SP leaders

The Centre is working in the interest of corporations and is not bothered about the farmers protesting at Delhis border in this cold weather, Samajwadi Party SP leaders alleged here on Tuesday as the opposition party reached out to the community over the new farm laws brought by the government.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:52 IST
Centre working for corporations, not bothered about farmers: SP leaders

The Centre is working in the interest of corporations and is not bothered about the farmers protesting at Delhi's border in this cold weather, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders alleged here on Tuesday as the opposition party reached out to the community over the new farm laws brought by the government. SP workers met farmers in Jhandupura village and extended support to those protesting against the three new laws brought by the Centre, which ''are being forced'' on them.

''The farmers are asking that when they are not in favour of the laws, then why is the government not listening to them,'' the Noida unit of the party said in a statement. Local SP leader Raghvendra Dubey accused the Centre of working in the interest of corporations through the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

''The government has nothing to do with the plight of the farmers. Several farmers have died and many more are protesting at Delhi's borders in this chilling cold weather, but the government is not bothered,'' he said. Another SP leader, Devendra Awana, said the government should repeal the new laws and ensure a guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops as being demanded by the protesting farmers' unions.

Thousands of farmers are staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the new laws. They have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon: UN chief welcomes murder conviction for 1980 blue helmet killings

Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday that Mr Guterres took note of the 22 December verdict by the countrys Permanent Military Court, which convicted and sentenced 76-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi to 15 years in prison for the decades-o...

European stocks extend year-end rally on Brexit deal boost

European stocks closed at a fresh 10-month high on Tuesday, powered by a Brexit trade deal, hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus package and a marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign.The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.8, rising for a fifth str...

Top four Netflix Original shows you must binge-watch this January

With 2021 around the corner, series monsters are expecting to start off the New Year right with some exciting fiction and non-fiction films, replete with horror, suspense, tragedy and comedy. To their delight, Netflix is all set to churn ou...

COVID-19 threatening development gains in Cape Verde: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

A poet and composer named Jotamont wrote that the islands of Cape Verde are ten little grains of the land in the middle of the Atlantica small archipelago nation, 500 kilometres off the west coast of Africa.From the coast of any island look...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020