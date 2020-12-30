Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Indian cold wave continues, respite unlikely this week

Severe cold witnessed in several parts of North India is likely to continue for the next few days, with several parts of the national capital recording two to three-degree drop in temperature on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:13 IST
North Indian cold wave continues, respite unlikely this week
A thick blanket of fog over Delhi Safdarjung area. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Severe cold witnessed in several parts of North India is likely to continue for the next few days, with several parts of the national capital recording two to three-degree drop in temperature on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the Palam area dropped to 5.2 degrees, dipping 2.0 degrees from the day before. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees. It is likely to drop by 1 degree in the next 24 hours in the area.

Thick fog also engulfed several parts of north India including Delhi and Punjab. Dr Prabhjot Kaur Sidhu, an expert from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Meteorological Department said that the fog being witnessed in Ludhiana is the worst in the 50 years, and there will be little to no respite from the cold wave in the coming days.

"In the next 1 week and for the new year, we will not get any relief from the cold wave. The thick fog broke records of the last 50 years," Sindhu said. Farmers in Punjab faced a lot of problems due to poor visibility and the low temperatures, saying that the cold, along with electricity cuts was very difficult to work with.

"We have to water wheat crops barefoot on our fields with the family early in the morning, making our hands numb and painful. There is no electricity during the day so we have to warm up our hands near fires," said a Ludhiana farmer. As per the IMD, Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of -4.0 degrees while Churu recorded -1.5. The minimum temperature in Shimla is expected to be minus 1 degree Celcius and the maximum temperature will remain at 10 degrees Celcius. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's daily COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000

Germany recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time on Wednesday, days after it started vaccinating people and as an extension of a lockdown looms.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the countr...

Cricket-Australia seek quick fix to batting woes after Melbourne misfire

Australia head to the third test against India desperately searching for answers to their batting woes and with fingers crossed that sidelined opener David Warner will be ready to slot back into the side in Sydney. Australias sub-par battin...

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Authorised In UK

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECAS COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORISED IN UK ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FIRST VACCINATIONS TO BEGIN EARLY IN NEW YEAR ASTRAZENECA - REGULATORY INTERACTIONS CONTINUE AROUND WORLD FOR NEXT ...

Final push to turn out voters in Georgia Senate runoff

Campaigns and outside groups are making a final push to turn out election-weary Georgians whose votes will determine control of the US Senate. More than 2.3 million people nearly half the turnout of last months presidential election had a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020