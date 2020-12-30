J&K neutralised terrorists may have been planning something big, Maj Gen HS Sahi

Three terrorists who were neutralised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday may have been planning something huge near the National Highway, the Army said here on Wednesday. "We had inputs about terrorists preparing for a huge attack in the area. A building near the National Highway was cordoned and terrorists were asked to surrender. As one of them tried to come out of the building, the other two hiding inside threw grenades at our forces," Major General HS Sahi (General officer Commanding Kilo Force) said addressing a press conference here.

The joint operation, which was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday in Lawaypore in Srinagar, was conducted after the police received inputs about terrorists preparing for an attack in the area. The operation concluded at 11 am.

The forces once again appealed to the terrorists to surrender in the morning but they replied by firing and threw grenades at us. Thereafter, all three terrorists were neutralised, Sahi added. "The kind of ammunition terrorists used against the forces throughout the night reflects that they were planning something huge near the National Highway," Major General Sahi said, adding that the identities of slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

He further said that Pakistan handlers of terrorists are trying to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir, as they tried before during the recently held District Development Council (DDC) elections. "We assure you that our security and intelligence grid is capable and will not let terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs," Sahi added. (ANI)

