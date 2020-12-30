Left Menu
Cabinet approves opening of 3 missions in Estonia, Paraguay, Dominican Republic

The objective of our foreign policy is to build a conducive environment for India’s growth and development through partnerships with friendly countries. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:53 IST
The decision to open these 3 new Indian Missions is a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.  Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today approved the opening of 3 Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic in 2021.

Implementation Strategy:

Opening of Indian Missions in these countries will help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations, enable the growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, bolster political outreach in multilateral fora and help garner support for India's foreign policy objectives.

Indian mission in these countries will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests.

Objective:

The objective of our foreign policy is to build a conducive environment for India's growth and development through partnerships with friendly countries. There are presently Missions and Posts across the world which serve as conduits of our relations with partner countries.

The decision to open these 3 new Indian Missions is a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. Enhancement of India's diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services. This would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

