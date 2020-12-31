Left Menu
Odisha revenue collection rises by 4 pc

During the COVID-19 pandemic when most sectors of the economy suffered losses, Odisha saw a growth of 4 per cent in revenue collection by the end of November in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year, the state government said on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

During the COVID-19 pandemic when most sectors of the economy suffered losses, Odisha saw a growth of 4 per cent in revenue collection by the end of November in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year, the state government said on Wednesday. As per an official release, reviewing fiscal performances of various departments up to November-2020 presented by Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed the departments to focus on the faster implementation of the projects by utilizing the budgeted money without parking the funds anywhere.

"Review showed, the revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources grew around 4 per cent by end of November 2020 in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year. The total revenue generation from both the sources by end of November 2019 was around Rs 28,402 crore which increased to Rs 29,411.29 crore during the current financial year," it stated. The government said the total non-tax revenue during the period grew by 23.29 per cent during in current fiscal in comparison to the last fiscal year.

"The total revenue generated from non-tax sources up to November 2019 was Rs 8485 crore which increased to around Rs 10,462 crore during the corresponding period of the current year," it stated further. The state government said on the face of shutdowns and lockdowns, the total budget utilization by end of November 2020 reached around Rs 60,000 crore in different infrastructure, social and agriculture, and allied sectors. (ANI)

