Indian Navy, DRDO conduct maiden trial of 1st indigenous air-droppable container SAHAYAK-NG

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with the Indian Navy conducted the successful maiden test trial of 'SAHAYAK-NG' India's first indigenously designed and developed Air Dropped Container from IL 38SD aircraft (Indian Navy) off the coast of Goa on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with the Indian Navy conducted the successful maiden test trial of 'SAHAYAK-NG' India's first indigenously designed and developed Air Dropped Container from IL 38SD aircraft (Indian Navy) off the coast of Goa on Wednesday. As per an official statement, the trial was conducted by the Indian Navy to enhance its operational logistics capabilities and provide critical engineering stores to ships that are deployed more than 2000 kilometers from the coast.

"It reduces the requirement of ships to come close to the coast to collect spares and stores," it stated. Two DRDO laboratories--Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra-- were involved in the development of the SAHAYAK-NG container along with the industry partner M/s Avantel for GPS integration.

"SAHAYAK-NG is an advanced version of SAHAYAK Mk I. The newly developed GPS aided air dropped container is having the capability to carry a payload that weighs up to 50 kilograms and can be dropped from heavy aircraft," it added. (ANI)

