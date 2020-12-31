Left Menu
Piyush Goyal launches IRCTC's upgraded e-ticketing website, app

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's upgraded e-ticketing website and mobile app for online booking of railway tickets.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:04 IST
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday appreciated 'Rail Pariwar' in ensuring victories and fighting back against the challenges posed by corona. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's upgraded e-ticketing website and mobile app for online booking of railway tickets. "Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching a website which will bring transparency, at the end of this year. This is a New Year gift for passengers. IRCTC should focus on customer needs and work towards further improving the website," Goyal said on the occassion.

He also appreciated 'Rail Pariwar' in ensuring victories and fighting back against the challenges posed by corona and said that the upgraded website is in line with the 'Digital India' mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new website and app will assist users in booking meals, retiring rooms and hotels along with booking of the tickets. It will also predict entry suggestions using artificial intelligence. It will be easier for users to check their refund status with the upgraded website.

Back in 2014, the Next Generation E-ticketing (NGeT) system was launched by IRCTC to provide seamless e-ticketing services - higher booking loads and better user interface. The e-ticketing website launched by Railways Minister is the upgraded version of the above-mentioned system. At present, this e-ticketing website of IRCTC has more than 6 crore active users, using it to book more than 8 lakhs tickets daily. Around 83 per cent of the total reserved railway tickets are booked through this online system.

"The revamped features of the upgraded website and app will also be simple to scroll through. 'Regular' or 'Favorite' journeys can now be booked easily by automatically entering relevant details," as per an official statement. (ANI)

