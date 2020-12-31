Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a "transparent and accountable" administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve of New Year, Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said: "Pray uniqueness and rich legacy of Bharat permeates and flourishes in the State. Oneness of Nation reflected in the Preamble of our Constitution 'WE THE PEOPLE' must guide all those who misguidedly engage in the divisive refrain of 'outsider'."

"Pray West Bengal exemplify its enormously rich culture, its essence and intrinsic spinal strength to secure 2021 elections shun of violence with political neutral stance of police and administration; people enjoying human rights and freedom and administration turning out to be transparent and accountable," he added. The Governor further wisheda happy and joyous New Year to everyone."Warmest wishes for a very happy and joyous next year, free from calamitous troubles, constrains and worries that unfortunately plagued 2020. City of Joy Kolkata saw those horrifying ten days of collapse of municipal services and administration paralysis and State suffered in varied ways despite precise IMD prediction that reflects great strides made by the Indian scientists. Help came from NDRF, Indian Army, Odisha Fire Services in restoring municipal services of the city which was crippled for days in the aftermath of Amphan," he added. (ANI)