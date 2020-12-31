Left Menu
ABVP to protest fee hikes in Delhi-based varsities

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday announced that they will agitate against fee hikes in Delhi-based varsities and will commence a nationwide campaign seeking redressal of education sector's grievances, according to the press release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:14 IST
ABVP National General Secretary, Nidhi Tripathi (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday announced that they will agitate against fee hikes in Delhi-based varsities and will commence a nationwide campaign seeking redressal of education sector's grievances, according to the press release. Addressing a press conference here, ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi remarked that the 66th National Convention of ABVP had been unprecedented for various reasons including the absolute number of attendees, comprising of teachers and students, via both, physical and virtual means from 2,907 event screening centres, collectively representing over one lakh villages, towns and metro cities, in the two-day annual event.

At its 66th National Convention, the ABVP passed four resolutions on issues related to education and youth empowerment including the early implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, self-reliance being the key to unlock India's prosperity, the contemporary national scenario as well as India's unique approach and way of life to deal with the pandemic induced challenges. "Resolutions on issues ranging from education and economy to Indian culture and national security were widely deliberated and subsequently passed at the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's 66th National Convention", the release stated.

The ABVP has decided to commence a comprehensive and nationwide movement on crucial education sector issues including the rollback of fee-hikes introduced in the educational institutions during the pandemic. "Fee-waivers for students belonging to the weaker sections of the society, elimination of irregularities in the provision of scholarships and research funds as well as increasing the quanta of scholarship amounts and ensuring timely disbursal, reopening of educational institutions in a phased manner and ensuring the safe return of students on campuses while observing the essential public health guidelines are some of the issues too," ABVP said.

Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary, ABVP, said, "The four resolutions passed at ABVP's Nagpur Conference were the result of wide-ranging consultations with the student community as well as the teaching fraternity. The resolutions reflect the contemporary aspirations of the 21st century youth and will assist us in exploring the possibilities for constructive changes to achieve better outcomes for the nation." (ANI)

