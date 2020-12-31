Ensure implementation of Kisan Kalyan Mission: Yogi to officials
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure implementation of the Kisan Kalyan Mission, an official said. The Kisan Kalyan Mission is a special programme of the government aimed at doubling the income of farmers.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure implementation of the Kisan Kalyan Mission, an official said. According to a spokesperson, the CM asked officials to organise exhibitions and fairs under the mission for the welfare of farmers from January 6
The chief minister said farmers should be apprised of the benefits of the agriculture laws passed by the Union government. The Kisan Kalyan Mission is a special programme of the government aimed at doubling the income of farmers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath