Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monolith surfaces in Ahmedabad, but sans mystery

This is the first appearance of a monolith, a structure made of shiny steel sheets, in India.However, unlike in other parts of the world, the mystery around the object did not last long as it was disclosed that a private company has installed it.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 23:17 IST
Monolith surfaces in Ahmedabad, but sans mystery
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

A `monolith', the likes of which have appeared and vanished in different parts of the world since November, has now emerged in a garden in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat. This is the first appearance of a monolith, a structure made of shiny steel sheets, in India.

However, unlike in other parts of the world, the mystery around the object did not last long as it was disclosed that a private company has installed it. The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became a hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on SG Highway on Thursday morning.

The garden is jointly managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Symphony Ltd. Situated near Gurudwara in Thaltej area, it was one of the attractions inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently. ''The monolith has been placed there by the Symphony Ltd which takes care of the garden. The structure has been installed by the company for the visitors. People can see their reflection on the shiny surfaces of the structure and take selfies too,'' said Director, AMC's Garden Department, Jignesh Patel.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries. The monolith was installed at Symphony Forest Park on December 29, but it gained popularity on Thursday with people flocking to the garden.

Apparently to keep mystery alive, the company did not make any announcement except sharing some photos of the structure on the Forest Park's Facebook page on December 29. ''This is really amazing that the monolith actually appeared in our city. Since these structures tend to disappear in some time, I have come here with my friends to click selfies,'' said one youngster.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak says China assures it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Thursday said China has assured it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. Earlier in the day, China granted conditional approval to its first homegrown coronavirus ...

BBMP commissioner writes to Urban Development seeking cancellation of order naming streets after Muslim leaders

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after ...

Guinea-Bissau: UN chief commits to continued support as peacebuilding office closes

In a statement, Mr. Guterres noted the closure of the Office, which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512, and extended his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their stro...

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinemas most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020