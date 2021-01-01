France's Macron says post-Brexit Britain remains our friend

France's Macron says post-Brexit Britain remains our friendReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-01-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 00:47 IST
Britain will remain a close ally of France after it finalises it divorce from the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"The United Kingdom remains our neighbour, and also our friend and ally," Macron said in his New Year's Eve address to the nation.
Britain exits the European Union's orbit at 2300 GMT after a 48-year-long tempestuous relationship. (Editing by Richard Lough)
