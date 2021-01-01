Left Menu
Ladakh reports 19 new COVID cases

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases and 12 discharges were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 01-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 13:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases and 12 discharges were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday. Department of Information and Public Relations, Ladakh reported that 12 out of 19 positive samples were received by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Leh while 2 positive samples were received by CMO Kargil. All the 12 patients were discharged by CMO Leh.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 196 in Union Territory of Ladakh. Out of these 185 are active in Leh district and 11 are active in Kargil district. The total number of confirmed positive cases in Leh is 9466, while cured cases are 9143. This takes the recovery rate of Ladakh to 97 per cent.

So far, 127 people have lost their lives in Ladakh due to COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

