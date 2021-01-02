Left Menu
30 cases lodged, 92 held by NCB in last three months

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the last three months, has lodged 30 new cases arresting 92 people, according to Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 11:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

NCB is tightening the noose around drug racketeers in Mumbai and Goa, Wankhede informed.

About 46 cases have been registered in a year and various types of drugs have been seized during this period by NCB. On the occasion of New Year, NCB conducted raids in two areas of Mumbai and arrested three drug peddlers in this case.

"In 2016, the NCB had registered 23 cases and arrested 29 drug peddlers. NCB had registered 30 cases in 2017 and arrested 38 drug peddlers, registered 25 cases in 2018, arrested 55 drug peddlers, filed 35 cases in 2019, arrested 55 drug peddlers and last year, in 2020, 46 drug cases were registered and 92 drug peddlers were arrested," said Wankhede. (ANI)

