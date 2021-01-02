Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu Bulletin: Expert panel grants emergency use authorisation for vaccine dominates coverage

Various editions of Urdu publications have carried the prominent news that the Subject Expert Committee of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended granting permission for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with certain conditions to COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:11 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Expert panel grants emergency use authorisation for vaccine dominates coverage
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Various editions of Urdu publications have carried the prominent news that the Subject Expert Committee of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended granting permission for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with certain conditions to COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India. The Inquilab: The publication leads with, Oxford COVID-19 vaccine cleared by an expert panel for India (for emergency use). According to the report, the use of the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is also expected to be allowed soon.

The publications have also highlighted the news of ongoing farmers' protest stating, after a lengthy meeting held yesterday, the farmers' organisations have announced that if no concrete decision is taken during the January 4 meeting, they will be forced to take strict steps to comply with their demands. Speaking to the media persons, farmer leader, Vikas said, "If the January 4 meeting with the government also fails to end the agitation, we will close petrol pumps and malls in Haryana."

Meanwhile, an elderly farmer who was protesting in Gazipur has died of a heart attack. While Central Minister Narender Singh Tomar has expressed hope in an interview that the meeting to be held on Monday will yield positive results.

The publication has also highlighted, "India, UK flight services to resume from January 8: Hardeep Singh Puri". Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper has made "COVID-19 vaccine Covishield gets approval from the expert panel" as its top headline.

The newspaper states, India received the biggest gift on the first day of the year. The Government of India's CDSCO's expert committee has approved the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine Covishield. Hindustan Express: The publication has carried prominent news stating, Delhi's temperature breaks the 15-year record.

In some areas of Delhi, the temperature dropped to 1.1 degrees on the first day of the year. The newspaper has carried another interesting news--Adani Green Energy gets site for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project.

Another news piece carried by the publication states that the farmers' agitation continues even during the severe winter. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

So far, over 50 farmers have been ''martyred'' during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference.

So far, over 50 farmers have been martyred during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference....

SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but on Saturday the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Extending New Year wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old s...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called 'Kisaan Parade': Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called Kisaan Parade Farmer leader Darshan Pal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021