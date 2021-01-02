Seven injured in J-K's Pulwama grenade attack
Five more people reported minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces at the Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. With this, seven people have reported injuries in the incident, including two earlier in the day.
As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the health condition of all the injured persons is stable. Further details are awaited. (ANI)