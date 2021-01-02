Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will hold tractor parade towards Delhi on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions

Hardening their position ahead of the next round of talks with the government, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, when the country will celebrate Republic Day, if their demands are not met.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 14:10 IST
Will hold tractor parade towards Delhi on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions

Hardening their position ahead of the next round of talks with the government, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, when the country will celebrate Republic Day, if their demands are not met. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be in the national capital on January 26. He will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade which will be held at Rajpath.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said their proposed parade will be called ''Kisan Parade'' and it will be be held after the Republic Day parade. The next round of talks between the government and protesting farmer unions is scheduled to be held on January 4. On Friday, the unions had announced that they would have to take firm steps if the meeting fails to resolve the deadlock.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said it is a ''plain lie'' that the government had accepted 50 per cent of the farmers' demands. ''We have got nothing on paper yet,'' he said.

After the sixth round of formal negotiations on Wednesday, the government and farm unions reached some common ground to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Choduni said, ''In our last meeting, we posed a question to the government that will you buy 23 crops on MSP. They said 'no'. Then why are you misinforming the people of the country?'' So far, over 50 farmers have been ''martyred'' during our agitation, he said.

Braving the cold, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against these three new laws. The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

48-hour lockdown begins in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand to check spread of COVID-19

A 48-hour lockdown began in Pithoragarh town in Uttarakhand from 7 am on Saturday to contain the spread of COVID-19. All offices and business establishments in the town will remain closed for 48 hours, subdivisional magistrate Tushar Saini ...

Exports fall 0.8 pc in Dec, trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn

Contracting for the third straight month, Indias exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020 even as the trade deficit widened to USD 15.71 billion due to the rise in imports. Exports in December 2020 stood at USD 26.89 bill...

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn withdraws from IPL 2021

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in the Indian Premier League IPL, on Saturday informed that he will not be featuring in the 14th edition of league. Steyn cleared the air on his retirement and sai...

Amazon signs deal to acquire podcast startup Wondery

Tech company Amazonrecently revealed that it has signed a deal to acquire podcast production firm Wondery. According to Mashable, the move is aimed towards expanding its efforts to provide more offerings to users from its music platform Ama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021