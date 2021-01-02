Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders express grief over death of former union minister Buta Singh

Former union minister Buta Singh. (Photo: @INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of senior party leader and former union minister Buta Singh on Saturday, saying that the true public servant will always be remembered for devoting his life to the service of the country. "The country has lost a true public servant and a loyal leader with the death of Sardar Buta Singh Ji. He devoted his entire life for the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered. My condolences to his family members during this difficult time," Gandhi tweeted.

The former MP from Jalore passed away earlier in the day at the age of 86. Other Congress leaders too extended condolences to Singh's family members.

"We are all deeply saddened by the departure of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Sardar Buta Singh. He worked for the advancement of every section of society. My condolences to his family in this hour of grief," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary of the Indian National Congress tweeted. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the death of Sardar Buta Singh. He always fought for the exploited and deprived sections of society. I personally received his affection and guidance for years and these memories will always be on my mind. My heartfelt tribute to him."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too expressed grief at the demise of the Congress leader, saying, "My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this difficult time, may God give them the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace." A four-time MP from Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission. (ANI)

