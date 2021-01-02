8.54 pc rise in freight loading in Dec 2020 compared to last year

The Indian Railways on Saturday informed that freight figures recorded high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of December 2020, when compared to 2019. Railways said in a press release that its freight loading for the month of December 2020 crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period.

"In the month of December 2020, Indian Railways loading was 118.13 million tonnes which is 8.54 per cent higher compared to last year's loading for the same period (108.84 million tonnes). In this period Indian Railways earned Rs. 11788.11 crores from freight loading which is also Rs 757.74 crores (6.87 per cent) higher compared to last year's earnings for the same period (Rs. 11030.37 crores)," the release. In the same period, Railways' loading was 118.13 million tonnes, the release added.

The Railways also said that "that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given to make Railways Freight movement attractive." The statement further said COVID 19 has been used by Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances. (ANI)